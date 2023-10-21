It is called Soleolico and the name is a declaration of intentions that helps us understand this curious device designed to generate renewable energy: its objective is to take advantage of the solar and wind potential at the same time while absorbing CO2. Not only that. Its creators claim that it surpasses current wind turbines in performance and that while it works it is capable of “cleaning” the air, absorbing carbon dioxide. With such features they aspire to carve out a more than respectable niche in the disputed global renewable energy market.

At the moment they have left a demonstration in Santander.

With you, Soleolico. Or “the first technological tree”, which is how its creators also present it. Its launch was celebrated at the beginning of October in Santander, with an event chaired by the mayor of the town, Gema Igual, and which served to outline some of the characteristics of this curious renewable energy generator. Its main peculiarity is that it combines wind and solar thanks to its blades and blades with integrated photovoltaic panels. Furthermore, it is capable of “absorbing” carbon dioxide and “cleaning” the air, according to its promoters.

And what is it like? One of the keys to Soleolico are its blades, peculiar both for their design and their operation. Each of its “sails”—a term used by the company itself—incorporates photovoltaic panels and is capable of adjusting to take advantage of the gusts in its environment. To achieve this, it incorporates a patented system that, the company maintains, “calibrates the wind orientation of each sail to extract maximum energy.” It is also equipped with storage technology that helps it provide “green energy” 24 hours a day. All this, of course, according to the presentation published by those responsible.

It is not the only advantage that the company highlights. Among its long list of strengths is the design of the wind turbine itself, with a vertical axis, which would result in its efficiency, installation and less visual impact. Those responsible also ensure that it can be integrated with any energy storage solution.

Renewable energy… and carbon capture. It’s not the only thing they brag about. The company claims that, in addition to being a “hybrid generation” device, its creation is capable of “cleaning” the air, “absorbing and transforming” carbon dioxide. The key in this case is in its coating, a shell capable of collecting CO2 and which in the process reduces the visual impact of the structure.

“You can design a custom coating for your tower and 3D print it so that it integrates more into the environment or has a specific appearance,” says Carlos Serrada, president and founder of the company. This 3D printed cover also incorporates Pure.Tech technology capable of absorbing CO2. Those responsible for this last firm have done the math and assure that a thousand Soleolico towers would capture as much CO2 as 287 trees over the course of a year.

Do you handle more data? Yes. During his presentation at Santander Soleolico he revealed more figures. Some surprising. The company claims that its tower offers performance “up to 25% higher than that of current wind turbines” and that when several units are installed this advantage increases by around 15% thanks to the “feedback effect.” “It produces 24 hours a day, combining sun and wind, achieving an increase in the quality of energy generation,” says Pablo Fernández de la Torre, CEO of the company.

During an interview with El Español, the manager went a little further and provided some figures about the capacity of the device: “In optimal conditions it can generate energy for four homes in an urbanization.” With his calculations on the table, a tower could produce 7.5 kW peak of wind with wind gusts less than 50 km/h and 4.6 kW peak of solar energy.

What’s your objective? The company has set a surprising goal, especially for a project that has just been presented to the public: to gain a more than respectable niche in the sector. “We are convinced that we will be able to achieve the ambitious challenge of covering 1% of the global renewable energy market in a period of 10 to 15 years,” he points out. “It would mean selling between three and four million units during this period and generating between 75 and 100 billion in revenue.”

And beyond the theory? Santander’s presentation was accompanied by a small practical demonstration, a prototype located in the outside area of ​​the Magdalena Palace that gave an idea of ​​how it works.

The company assures that its technology is the result of more than a decade of research, an investment of more than five million euros and the development of more than thirty different prototypes. “We have an initial project in Sicily, with a park of one hundred units, and several institutions and companies have shown interest, such as Ikea, and places such as the Greek islands, the Dominican Republic, Guatemala and the Middle East,” concludes the head of the company. .

Images: Soleolico/ Xavier d’Arquer (Dobleestudio) and Soleolico

