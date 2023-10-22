The Last of Us would become one of the scariest games if it had first person.

The Last of Us is one of the most successful zombie franchises and it’s not hard to see why. With a captivating narrative, memorable characters and an environment full of dangers, the saga created by Naughty Dog has managed to conquer the hearts of millions of players. However, it has also managed to provoke fear and anguish in many moments, thanks to his excellent use of terror.

In this article, we are going to explore a possible idea for a spin-off of The Last of Us that could be even scarier than the original games. This is a simple but effective detail that would completely alter the way experience the world and its threats, although we are probably far from seeing any delivery of this type. If you want to know more, then we leave you what would be the change that would make this game much more interesting than it already is.

First-person mode is something that would make The Last of Us more terrifying

A possible spin-off of The Last of Us in first person It could be one of the scariest experiences in video game history. Imagine having to explore a postapocalyptic world full of infected, bandits and other dangers, without being able to see what is behind you, next to you or above you. Face the Clickers without being able to use listening mode to know where they are and flee from the Bloaters without being able to see if there is a way out within your reach. All this tension of surviving in this cruel and ruthless world is something that would undoubtedly take the experience of The Last of Us to another level.

The Last of Us is a saga that It is characterized by its narrative emotional and its complex characters. Through the adventures of Joel and Ellie, we have seen how little by little the plot evolves when they relate and face their internal and external conflicts. Although The Last of Us itself is not a pure horror game, it has many elements that bring it closer to the genre. The design of the infected is grotesque and disturbing, just as the sound that these beings emit is chilling and distressing.

All this makes playing The Last of Us an intense and stressful experience, but also very rewarding and immersive. However, there is one change that could make this even more realistic and creepy and yes, we mean first-person mode.

Why would a first-person spin off of The Last of Us be successful?

A first person mode It would completely change the way you play. to The Last of Us. We would no longer have an overview of our environment, but rather we would have to look where we want to go or where we believe there is a threat, without directions or guides. In this way, both the experience and the difficulty would change drastically and that is why we think a spin off would be bestsince this wouldn’t have much to do with the main games and would be a way for developers to experiment another area of ​​​​franchising.

Therefore, play The Last of Us in first person It should be an option for players who want to get into this type of mechanics and not an obligation. A good way to incorporate it is through an alternative waysome DLC or a separate title based on another very different story, but still belonging to the same universe.

This would make the title was more emotional and shocking, but also much harder and heartbreaking. We would feel firsthand the pain, the rage, the fear or joy of the characters and we would have even more empathy for them.

Simply put, a first-person spin-off could lead to The Last of Us one step further, but it could also break that balance that characterizes it so much and has been the reason why it has become one of the best survival video games of all time. In short, I could do that the game lost some of its magicbut it’s still a good idea if tested as an alternative that doesn’t affect the main saga.

