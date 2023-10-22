The creators of Slender: The Arrival celebrate the game’s 10th anniversary with an impressive update.

Slender: The Arrival is a game that never goes out of style

Slender Man is without a doubt one of the best characters in the world of video games, being one of the creepypastas that won the public’s appreciation for its terrifying and interesting story, as well as for its design. We’ve received a variety of Slender Man releases over the years, though we haven’t yet had the chance to see a title created with the Unreal Engine 5 graphics engine.

Luckily, recently the unforgettable Slender: The Arrival has celebrated with fans 10 years anniversary and has decided to update the game with Unreal Engine 5 graphics. The result has been incredible and many fans are returning to the gameplay of this classic to have a more terrifying experience with the realistic details now available.

Slender: The Arrival gets an update with Unreal Engine 5

As can be seen, graphic quality has increased considerably. Although before it was already a very scary game and had incredible dynamics, this time it looks much more realistic. The ENFANT TERRIBLE channel has uploaded one of the gameplays showing all the features of this new update of the game that is becoming increasingly popular, confirming that, in addition to the improvements, the developers have also added a new campaign chapter which has certain new features.

During the gameplay we can see that changing lighting and detail of the textures have been retouched to give it that unique touch that is achieved with Unreal Engine 5. It seems that this title from 2013 developed by Blue Isle Studios and distributed by Parsec Productions and Midnight City, has increased its longevity with this big change that the creators have brought to the fans. Without a doubt, it is something that many will try even though they have already beaten the main story.

This update is located available from October 18 for all users who own the game and no additional payment must be made to enjoy these new graphics one of the best horror games of all time.

