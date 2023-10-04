Now you can get this pair of Joy-Con at a very attractive price.

The Joy-Con are available in various colors

If you want to buy a second set of Joy-Con controllers, then you’re in luck. Thanks to the latest Amazon offer you save 15.09 euros compared to the RRP, as long as you buy it in purple and green. There are other cheaper controllers that look like Joy-Con, but most do not have the same functions. Therefore, If you want to play it safe, buy the originals.

The pastel purple and pastel green Joy-Con controller set has a recommended price of 79.99 euros in My Nintendo Store, but you can get it for only 64.90 euros on Amazon when you have a 19% discount. When talking about the original Joy-Con the reviews are very positivehence they have a score of 4.7 stars out of 5.

Save 15.09 euros by buying the Joy-Con controller set on Amazon

The pastel purple and pastel green Joy-Con controller set is ideal to give a touch of color to your Nintendo Switch. They are very beautiful and original colors that combine very well with the console. In addition, being the originals, they have motion sensors, HD vibration, infrared camera and NFC to use your amiibo.

Did you know that you can connect the Joy-Con to your PC? Yes, I read them correctly. As a summary we could say that They connect like any other device that has Bluetooth. The Steam client has been detecting them for a long time and allows them to be used individually to play as a mini controller or combined in pairs. If your computer does not have Bluetooth you can always buy an adapter.

So now you know, if you were planning to buy a set of Joy-Con controllers, then you can’t miss this opportunity. Take advantage of the 19% discount on Amazon to get this pair of Joy-Con for less than the recommended price. Now, remember that it is a limited time offer, so it may end at any time or be sold out due to its tempting price. At the time of writing these lines there are units available. By the way, the pink and yellow controller set is also on sale, but it is more expensive, costing 66.50 euros (17% discount). It is not the historical minimum price, but almosthence it is such an attractive offer.

