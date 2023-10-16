A mysterious secret website from the Five Nights at Freddy’s pizzeria appears to promote the FNAF movie with winks and secrets.

Blumhouse Productions is following in Nintendo’s footsteps with its video game adaptation. If before its release in cinemas we saw Mario launching a telephone and a special website, now the Five Nights at Freddy’s (FNAF) film surprise with a mysterious web which arrives shortly after releasing his phone number.

The community has discovered a secret web page which is full of clues from the fnaf movie and that seems to have opened its doors shortly after its release date. Freddy Fazbear’s Fanzone is a web portal “dedicated to memories and mysteries of Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzawhere fun for the whole family crossed paths with the most cutting-edge animatronics to delight a generation of children.”

In addition to this presentation, this page includes a real FNAF pizzeria menu and other nods which we collect below:

If you want visit this website, which pretends to be a real page as if the pizzeria had existed in our world, you can enter by clicking on this link. A very original campaign that is surely full of additional curiosities for the most observant fans.

Do you want to see the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie now? There is little left to see all the FNAF characters in theaters, and also on streaming.

Fuente