It is by no means the first time we have heard something like this: a scene that was going to be eliminated from a film even ends up being one of the most famous in the footage. And now it has happened again with Barbie. Her director has thus confessed in an interview that she had to fight for a certain scene in the film for her to be included, proving, now with time, that she was not wrong at all.

I’m just Ken

The movie Barbie has left us moments for posterity and situations of all kinds that have been discussed tirelessly. Without a doubt, one of them is the famous scene known as I’m just Ken, the solo that marks the great Ryan Gosling singing with sadness and resignation because he is only Ken and he needs his Barbie.

It must be recognized that the moment musical He is quite likeable and the actor is more dedicated than ever, along with a good number of extras that help everything take on a tone between dignified and epic, quite well achieved that does not fall into ridiculousness – a risk that it undoubtedly had.

However, not everyone thinks (or thought) that way. As we have learned in an interview granted by Greta Gerwigits director, in the typical meeting in which the producer and those responsible for the film meet after watching it to evaluate the images, considered whether it was really necessary to include the scene:

There was a big meeting asking, ‘Do we need this?’ And I thought, ‘Everything in me needs this.’ They said, ‘What do you mean? What is a dream dance?’ And I was like, ‘A dream dance? Where do I begin!’

That’s what Gerwig called Ken’s performance, a “dream dance” inspired by none other than the legendary musical Singin’ in the Rain. The director acknowledges that although at all times she was sure that she would include it, she was not free from doubts about how the general public would receive it and whether they would look at it with the same eyes as her – apparently it is yes, being one of the most celebrated and remembered scenes of the movie.

Barbie, all records

Talk to you again about the numbers by Barbie It’s almost like reliving Groundhog Day, but that’s why its figures continue to rise relentlessly every time we publish something from the film.

Currently the film has already easily surpassed one billion dollars. collection at the box office (the latest data is 1,437 million), something that Gerwig values ​​as incredible. And despite the fact that it was hoped that the film could be well received, no one saw such a phenomenon coming, one of the greatest joys (and surprises) that Warner Bros. has been able to take place in recent years.