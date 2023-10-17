Pokémon Scarlet and Purple It is one of the most interesting titles when it comes to competitiveness.

This year we’ve had some incredible surprises, from an unstoppable Talonflame with no items to a Jumpluff claiming an epic victory. And while the focus has been on Fluttermane for the most part, he was defeated by another ghost, so he’s not completely invincible.

But things changed recently when a professional player surprised the audience with a super clever strategy for the goal of Pokémon Scarlet and Purple.

A new counter for physical equipment in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple

The competitive of Pokémon Scarlet and Purple It has had many changes with each regulation. And since the E format rules came into effect, we’ve seen some physical Pokémon get a lot more prominence.

Ogerpon, Landorus and Ferropalmas are having a lot of fun in the official tournaments, as demonstrated in the recent Sacramento regionals in the United States. However, the competition also showed that there is a quite interesting counter for these cases.

The surprise came from professional player Michael Zhang when he introduced variety to his team of physical attackers. And we are not talking about the typical Melenateo and Heatran who are still in the meta, but rather an unexpected Kommo-o.

This pseudo-legendary from the seventh generation is now allowed in official tournaments, after it appeared in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple via The Turquoise Mask DLC.

In fact, it was thanks to this powerful Pokémon that Zhang took victory in the tournament.

What’s so special about Kommo-o in the current meta?

The special thing about Kommo-o in the competitive Pokémon Scarlet and Purple is that it is not only a dragon type, but also a fighting type.

Thanks to this, it is perfect for combining the Body Plank and Iron Defense strategy. The latter increases his Defense, which in turn increases the damage of Body Plank.

The result is a Pokémon that is not only tanky against physical attacks, but becomes more powerful by doing so. With so many physical threats within the competition, this strategy has become practically unstoppable.

Of course, Kommo-o can’t do it all alone. That’s why Zhang used Hisui’s Arcanine as support with the moves Intimidation and Will-o’-the-Wisp. He also used a Tyranitar on his offense to rack up damage, a popular combination in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple.

His opponent Riley Factura, champion of the Pittsburgh regionals, could not stop the attacks in time. The strategy was so accurate that Kommo-o was able to achieve seven of the eight takedowns in the confrontation.