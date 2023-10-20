VG Chile and GameDev Planet will hold the CGC Chile Game Conference, an event in which they invite the community of players and developers to participate, which will take place this Saturday, October 21 from 10:00 am, at Cowork Latam Monjitas, located at Monjitas 565 Floor 5 Santiago, Metropolitan Region.

Throughout the day, important exponents of the national industry will present, giving talks related to video game development. Different video games that are in development or already launched will also be available so that the community can try and play them during the event.

Event times:

10:00 Morning Introduction

10:30 Conference: Pitch Level UP – Daisy Pine (The Powell Group)

11:00 Intermission

11:10 Conference: Mixed Reality in Unity – Fernando González (Invade Labs)

11:40 Intermission

11:50 Conference: Home, Sweet Home: Rediscovering Zenozoik in Clash: Artifacts of Chaos – Tom Jiménez (ACE Team)

12:20 Intermission

12:30 Conference: VG Chile and its Role in the Growth of the Industry – Sven von Brand (VGChile)

13:00 Intermission

13:10 Conference: Starting with Godot – Mario Pino (Kemono Games)



13:40 Networking Corto

14:00 Morning Closing + Lunch Break

15:00 Afternoon Introduction

15:30 Conference: The role of the Producer and why every project needs it – Maureen Berho (Nimble Giant Entertainment)

16:00 Intermission

16:10 Conference: Third Impact – Max Kubler (AONE)

16:40 Intermission

16:50 Conference: Jewel Framework: Framework Designed for Video Games – Aaron Frenkel (Studio Voyager)

17:20 Intermission

17:30 Conference: Harmonic Progressions and the Music of ProtoCorgi – Francisco Cerda

18:00 Networking + Farewell

18:30 Closing of the Event.

Tickets are released, Schedules and more information can be found on this Eventbrite page.

