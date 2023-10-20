Stop looking for a new smartwatch, if you were clear that you want a new smartwatch and get rid of the old one, then you may be interested in the latest one Samsung Galaxy Watch. Among the new models, this firm released the next generation of its series of smart watches just a few months ago. And now it’s at a rock-bottom price with this MediaMarkt discount.

When purchasing a smartwatch, there are many features to consider. Such as its battery, functions or even its design. The good thing about Samsung Galaxy Watch6 de 44 mm With 4G and Bluetooth it has everything. To give you an idea, here you can quickly take a look at each of the benefits of this premium Samsung smartwatch.

Samsung smartwatch with better screen

He Samsung Galaxy Watch6 It continues to improve once again what the firm already offered with the Galaxy Watch5. On this occasion, the well-known brand focuses even more on health and offering you an even more personalized experience every time you want to use this smart watch.

On the other hand, in today’s offer we bring you the model with 44 mm (37.3mm) with Super AMOLED screen, Always on Display and sapphire crystal. So it is a little larger than the version with 40 mm (33.3mm). In addition, it should be noted that Samsung has also focused on putting more screen, in addition to this smartwatch having a thinner bezel.

You are before the LTE versionThat is, you can have 4G Internet at all times if you want. This way you won’t have to depend on your cell phone always, especially when you go out for a run or walk down the street and you don’t want to take your smartphone with you.

Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy Watch6 comes with a battery that lasts up to 40 hours. The good thing is that, In just 30 minutes you can recharge it up to 45%. So you won’t have to wait hours and hours for it to reach 100% every time you have to charge it.

Monitor your sport

Every time you go to play sports, this Samsung smartwatch will be your best ally. You can keep track of more than 90 workouts, or if it is not available, you can create it yourself from the smart watch. Additionally, if you forget to press ‘Start’, the smartwatch automatically recognizes it and begins recording the selected workout (such as running, walking and, now, cycling).

In addition, its integrated PPG sensor allows you to measure your heart rate and rhythm, in addition to incorporating a brief blood pressure measurement during your daily routine. In any case, it will serve as a guide for you to know some information about your health. On the other hand, among other features, it should be noted that it comes with 16 GB of RAM, WiFi, GPS and NFC.

How much does it cost you? The original RRP of this smartwatch was €399.00 in the official store. However, right now the Samsung Galaxy Watch6 4G and BT can be yours for €335.00 with this oferta de MediaMarkt. Keep in mind that it’s not every day you can find a high-end smartwatch at this price, so you better not miss out on this discount.