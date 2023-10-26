The Smart TV market and, in general, that of consumer electronics for the home is one of the most dynamic that we can face today. Manufacturers constantly offer us new products and innovations that allow us, if we do not need the latest models on the market, to enjoy significant discounts. One of the clearest examples is found with this Samsung Smart TV, whose official price is almost 2,500 euros and which, now, we can get for €1,499. A discount of 1000 euros that makes it a unique opportunity.

A design to fit your home

During recent years, the main television manufacturers have tried to position their products in the market not only through new functionalities, but also by focusing on the aesthetic section. Especially in larger televisions, usually more visible because they are installed in the dining room or main rooms.

In this case, we find a very elegant Smart TV, with a very careful design in which the best materials have been used. With practically non-existent frames and a very narrow profile, we find everything we need in terms of aesthetics to adapt to any home. Furthermore, thanks to the fact that the TV automatically adjusts the brightness and colors depending on the time of day and the brightness of the environment, we will always be able to enjoy the highest quality when enjoying our favorite content.

4K with Artificial Intelligence

Leaving aside the aesthetic aspect, it is important to analyze its technical specifications. We find an OLED panel with Quantum HDR. The combination of both technologies translates into more than 1 billion colors thanks to its RGB panel. As well as a pure black tone that will take center stage from the first second.

In addition, its 4K Quantum processor uses Artificial Intelligence to analyze in real time all the images that are going to be displayed on the screen. Applying a filter that allows you to improve 4K quality with a very natural finish, all regardless of the original resolution of the images.

If we focus on the sound, it has 40W with Dolby Atmos, which will allow us to live an experience very similar to what we would have in the cinema, but without leaving the living room of our home. A multidimensional sound that is created by speakers located at the bottom, center and top. Offering us, overall, excellent quality when consuming our favorite movies or playing with our video game console.

Currently, this Samsung Smart TV can be yours at a price of 1,499 euros on Amazon. However, if we want to look for a larger size because the dimensions of our home allow it, and we also want to take advantage of a similar offer, we also have the same model available, but with 65 inches, for a price of €1,999, instead of the €3,299 RRP. Finally, with 40% we also have the 77-inch model, which remains at €2,599 compared to the initial €4,299. Probably, all of these offers are limited, so it is advisable to make your purchase as soon as possible to avoid running out of stock.