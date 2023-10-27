If you want the epitome of opulence in your driveway, Rolls-Royce is the place to be. Although: the exclusive manufacturer has been breaking its own sales records for a few years in a row, which in theory means its cars are becoming a little less exclusive year after year. So if you really want a Rolls-Royce that no one else has, you can go to the brand’s Bespoke department… as my son did in this case.

1,351 pieces of kitch

This unique Rolls-Royce Cullinan was built on behalf of a customer from Dubai, but he did not let him do it for himself. The customer’s father was celebrating his 90th birthday, and that is why he received ‘The Pearl Cullinan’ as a gift. The car didn’t steal that name either, because the entire luxury SUV was draped in a paint they call ‘Pearl Rose’. That color was specially invented for this one example, and Rolls-Royce developed thirty different versions of it and then observed it one by one under the Middle Eastern sun to pick out the most beautiful one. The result is a lacquer with both metallic and mother-of-pearl flakes incorporated into it, which is intended to represent the rare light pink appearance of pearls.

If that’s impressive, just wait until you see the interior of this Rolls’. There you will find, for example, two shades of leather, contrasting stitching and all the other obligatory numbers, but the real showpieces are the folding tables. In their open state, they reveal an incredibly complex and endlessly kitschy scene consisting of exactly 1,351 pieces of mother of pearl per table. We don’t want to know how many hours a professional has already spent on that, and the rest of his time he spent on another mother of pearl inlay on the dashboard. It contains the Arabic word for ‘father’ — how sweet. We are not allowed to know the price for all that… as is the case with presents.