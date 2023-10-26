And no, this time this retro roadster is not a Mitsuoka or something.

Combining old and new is very popular these days. No, we are not referring to old men running off with young women. The restomod and retromod scene is bigger than ever these days. The idea is the same in many cases. You take a somewhat modern car and make it look like a much older car, while upgrading the technology.

The best example is the Singer Porsches. These are 964s that look like 1960s 911s and have very modern parts. It’s exactly the same with the Ares Wami Lalique Spyder.

Finally

Our colleague and roadster enthusiast @Machielvdd was the first to introduce the Ares Wami Lalique Spyder in 2020 (although Ares already revealed the plans in 2018). A few years have passed and we can proudly announce that the production model of the retro roadster has come to fruition.

While the Singer Porsches are clearly intended to represent a 911 from the 1960s, the Area Wami Lalique Spyder (we came up with that name) is a melting pot of legendary classic sports cars incorporated into one body.

We already know retro roadster

The body of this retro roadster is placed on the platform of an old acquaintance, the Z4 of the E85 generation. We don’t want to be mean, because you can immediately see where things go wrong. the BMW Z4 is a small sports car with crazy and busy lines, but perfectly chosen proportions.

In this case the line is very nice, but the proportions are completely lost. The hood is much too long. The wheelbase is only 2.50 (because you can’t change that), but the front overhang is enormous. Colleague @jaapiyo would disagree.

Sometimes things don’t add up with a Mitsuoka, but they are fairly cheap and it’s more part of the joke. The car doesn’t take itself that seriously. The Ares Wami Lalique Spyder takes itself very seriously, as evidenced by the carbon fiber body. Ares does not mention prices, but you can bet that for the money you also get an Alpine Roadster S and a BMW Z4 M Roadster.

Traaaaaaaaaag

And then we come to the next disadvantage: the technology. Because as mentioned, this is a Z4, but a fairly tame one. The engine is the M52B30 inline-six, which delivers 231 hp and 300 Nm. The engine is mated to a five-speed automatic transmission with torque converter. They weren’t too fast by default and they didn’t do anything to increase the power.

Ares will only build 12 units of the Wami Lalique Spyder and that seems like a very ambitious goal to us. Considering that the specialists have been working on the development for 5 years, they will probably realize this themselves.

This article This retro roadster is an old acquaintance first appeared on Ruetir.