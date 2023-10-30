Streaming gaming services are offering the possibility of being able to continue with that game you left at home and continue your adventure from anywhere by connecting to servers, but what if we told you that this is not the real future that awaits you? The launch of the new iPhone 15 Pro is going to bring a new type of game that was unthinkable very recently, and the culprit is none other than Resident Evil Village.

AAA games in your pocket

Ultraportable consoles with AMD Ryzen 7 processors are changing the gaming landscape quite quickly, but what Apple is already offering could shake the foundations of many ideas. And if until now we thought that the solution to being able to play current generation games from anywhere was limited to the cloud, the performance that the Apple device is offering is something that we must pay attention to now.

With the help of youtuber Datura Plays, we can see for the first time a complete gameplay of the jCapcom game running on the new iPhone 15 Pro Maxand where you can see that the game runs with amazing graphics quality.

Resident Evil en iPhone

The settings used ran the game at 1080P (2,340 x 1080 pixels), while you can configure parameters such as MetalFX Upscalingwhich is a technology similar to NVIDIA DLSS and AMD FSR with which you can achieve a better visual appearance looking for performance or image quality as you prefer.

The game is capable of running at 2796 x 1290 pixels, but performance declines, so the 1080P configuration is the most optimal and the one that manages to maintain some 60 stable FPS. Aspects such as texture quality or ambient occlusion can be configured, but again, to achieve the best results, it is better to maintain a medium-low profile for better stability.

Still, with graphical effects enabled and textures set to high quality, the game still ran perfectly, which is amazing as it matches the performance achieved on a PC.

Is this the future of video games?

Seeing how an iPhone is capable of running a next-generation game almost without flinching is something that is incredible to us. Taking into account the investment that is being made in cloud gaming, this type of development only raises questions about how to connect to a server.

Let us remember that many years ago, the way of working on computers was based on the client-server relationship, where workstations sent commands to a central computer that was in charge of making the calculations with its powerful CPU. This, after all, is the same thing that cloud gaming does, but just as happened back then with the arrival of the personal computer, this example of the iPhone could precisely make it so that users do not depend on a powerful cloud and They can do everything from their phone.

And with this technology, we could continue the game on our phone, or simply always play from a pocket device connected to a TV. We do not know if this will be the way to follow, but we are very clear that this new route will attract the attention of many.