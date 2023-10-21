The realme 11 Pro+ is impressive and its price will not leave you indifferent.

The realme 11 Pro+ has 100-watt SUPERVOOC charging and a 5,000 mAh battery

If you are looking for a high-end mobile that is not very expensive, the realme 11 Pro+ It may be a good choice. This smartphone has some very interesting features that place it among the best in its category. In fact, our colleagues at Andro4all tested it and it received a score of 90 out of 100. Therefore, it is a very interesting deviceand even more so now that it has such an attractive price as it is on sale.

You can buy the realme 11 Pro+ for only 445 euros on Amazon, which is a savings of 74.99 euros compared to its original price of 519.99 euros. It’s about a 14% discount which will only be available for a limited time. At PcComponentes, where it is also on sale, it costs 449 euros. It is a very attractive price for a smartphone that is very well valued in both stores.

Get the realme 11 Pro+ 17% cheaper than the MSRP on Amazon

It’s time to take a look at the technical specifications. This mobile has a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. It goes without saying that It offers excellent image quality, with vivid colors and very smooth animations. As for the processor and RAM, it doesn’t disappoint either. It has the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 5G SoC, which is accompanied by 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal storage. Therefore, you can run any application or video game without any problem. In addition, it incorporates a 5,000 mAh battery.

In the photographic section, the realme 11 Pro+ is not far behind either. We find three rear cameras, the main one being 200 megapixels, while the other two are 8 and 2 megapixels respectively. On the front there is a 32-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. Now, what about the operating system? This smartphone comes with realme UI 4.0 (based on Android 13).

As you can see, the realme 11 Pro+ is a very balanced smartphone that has nothing to envy of other more expensive models. If you want to get it at an irresistible price, don’t miss the opportunity to buy it on Amazon for only 445 euros before the offer ends, you will not regret. We could say that it is one of the best high-end phones that you can buy for less than 500 euros. It’s more, few offer so much for so little.

