You don’t have to spend a lot of money to have a good mid-range mobile phone.

The realme 10 has a 50-megapixel main camera with Color AI

Amazon has dropped the price of the realme 10 again, so if you want to renew your smartphone and are looking for a mid-range one that is not expensive, here is one that Will not leave you indifferent. In addition, the reviews from buyers are very positive, hence it has 4.4 stars out of 5. Now, it is worth mentioning that this is not the 5G model.

The realme 10 is a very complete smartphone that has nothing to envy of other more expensive models, and now you can get it for only 199.99 euros on Amazon (29% discount). We are talking about 80 euros less than the recommended price. By the way, it is also on sale at PcComponentes, but it is more expensive, costing 209 euros. It has rarely been so cheap, so it is an opportunity that you cannot miss.

Get the realme 10 for 199.99 euros on Amazon

This mobile has a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution and a 90 Hz refresh rate, a MediaTek Helio G99 processor, which offers good performance. This processor is accompanied by 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB. All This ensures that the operating system and applications move quickly and smoothly. Now, if you like to play, it is not a smartphone designed to play very demanding games.

The realme 10’s battery is another of its strong points. With a capacity of 5,000 mAh, it offers you an autonomy of more than a day with normal use. And if it runs out, don’t worry, because It has 33 watt fast charging. But that is not all. The realme 10 also stands out for its photographic section. On the back it has two cameras (50 + 2 megapixels), while the front camera has 16 megapixels. With them, you can capture all types of scenes with a good level of detail. On the other hand, say that it comes with realme UI 3.0 (based on Android 12), but it can be updated to realme UI 4.0 (based on Android 13).

In conclusion, the realme 10 is a good smartphone that will not disappoint you. It has a good design, it can handle any app without any problem and the battery lasts a long time. So now you know, you were planning to renew your cell phone, so You can’t miss this offer, especially if you are looking for a cheap mobile phone. By the way, It is available in two colors, white and black.

