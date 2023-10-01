This news relates directly to Nintendo. In this case we are talking about news that does not focus on Nintendo Switch but on Nintendo 64.

Specifically, the plumber Liam Clousdale is about to say goodbye to a beloved item from his adolescence: a Nintendo 64 controller he received as a birthday gift at age 14 in 1998. This controller, a souvenir from his youth, turned out to be a rare special edition, possibly one of less than 200 worldwide.

Liam’s Custom Foxdata Silver Leopard Nintendo 64 Controller is generating interest in the community of games and will be auctioned at Hansons Auctioneers on October 17, with an estimate of £1,000. Without a doubt an incredible number.

You can see it below:

