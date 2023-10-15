It will transport you to those summer afternoons that you spent completing the most difficult levels of Crash Bandicoot or advancing in Final Fantasy VII

PlayStation 1 is the console that started it all for Sony, and therefore is a symbol of the brand.

Join the conversation

The original PlayStation, also known as PS1 or PSX, is one of the most classic consoles that have ever existed. Not only did it give us great games, but it was the one that introduced Sony fully into the video game sector, later consolidating itself in it with its next console, the PlayStation 2. For all that, many people have a special affection for the game. hardware that started it all for this Japanese company, which also means that every time they see it they feel a special nostalgia, although today we come to show you another detail that will probably take you back to the time when you enjoyed your PS1with practically no other worry on your mind than passing that very difficult level in front of you.

A Reddit user has made the following publication on this aforementioned platform. In it, as you can see, a wide variety of game save icons appear on this console. Today this has been lost, just like the classic “Memory Card”, but at the time they were a symbol, so to speak. If you never lived through the era of PS1 and PS2 It’s pretty hard to describe the feeling of seeing all your save icons togethershowing you exactly which games you had played and therefore which ones you had saved.

PS1 Save Icons

byu/sworedmagic ingaming

Furthermore, this publication has a lot of work behind it, although of course this only applies if we assume that This same user was the one who created the image. If that is the case, it is not only impressive because it has managed to fill us with nostalgia, but it does so because of the incredible compilation that this aforementioned user has shown us.

The PS1 era: a legendary moment in the sector

On the PS1 we were able to enjoy some of the best games in history, such as the seventh installment of the Final Fantasy franchise, which today continues to be recognized for its quality, despite the fact that on a technical level the majority have not aged particularly well.

Nostalgia is very important, and taking into account the age of this console, it is especially normal that in the near future we will receive more and more remasters or remakes of the games that made us fall in love with this generation.

Join the conversation