Once again, the list of upcoming Nintendo Switch releases has been recently updated with new games that are on their way to the console. Here we bring you several that have been confirmed today.

Games for Nintendo Switch

As on previous occasions, in the list Below you can take a look at the games along with their release date, price and details:

Makoto Wakaido’s Case Files Deluxe Trilogy – October 19, 2023

Retro pixel art visuals and a harsh soundtrack set the tone for the twists and turns of this unpredictable whodunnit. The investigation depends on you… Are you ready?

Great Ambition of the Slimes – October 26, 2023

Here’s another tactical simulation game you never knew you needed. You have slimes under your command. Yes, the weakest of all monsters, the slimes. No, they are not stronger in this game.

On the other hand, Sociable Soccer 24 will be released on November 16, 2023. Finally, In Stars and Time will be released on November 20, 2023.

What do you think? Do any of them catch your attention for the Nintendo Switch eShop? Don’t hesitate to leave it below in the comments.

