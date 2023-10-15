If you are one of the players who are looking for a new game, we have good news for you, since the date of a very promising RPG has just been confirmed. We are referring to In Stars and Time, which will arrive in the second half of November.

Meet interesting black and white characters

If you haven’t heard about this title, let us tell you that its developers are the members of Armor Games Studios and insertdisc5, who want to offer an RPG with time loops for consoles and PC.

It is due to the confirmation of its release date, that its developers shared an interesting trailer that shows everything that the adventure will offer, so you better take a look at it.

Here we leave it for you:

As you could see, In Stars and Time tells the story of Siffrin and her adventurous friends Mirabelle, Isabeau, Odile and Bonnie, who are a family destined to repeat the same 2 days as they fight to save the world from an evil king.

However, only Siffrin knows that his group is trapped in a time loop and that each new beginning has an inevitable price, so you must help on this journey that seems to have no end.

It is worth mentioning that you will be able to save the world using the power of Rock, Paper and Scissors in strategic turn-based RPG combat encounters, ignore time limits and correct your mistakes by repeating the same days over and over again.

Additionally, you’ll have the chance to equip your friends’ memories to strengthen them in each confrontation, all while escaping the twists and turns of this endless loop.

In Stars and Time will be released for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC, through Steam, on November 20.

What do you think of this proposal in black and white? Will you give it a chance? Tell us in the comments.

