If you are one of the players who is looking for a new proposal, we have good news for you, since it has just been confirmed that the metroidvania Venture to the Vile will come to PlayStation and will be a console exclusive.

An adventure that you cannot miss on PlayStation and PC

Those responsible for this title are the Aniplex and Cut to Bits teams, who want to give an interesting journey that looks very good and will arrive next year for Steam and Sony platforms.

The game promises to be a good challenge for all lovers of the genre and is scheduled to arrive sometime next year. We invite you to see its trailer to give you an idea of ​​everything it will offer.

As you could see, Venture to the Vile will take you to the moment when the Vile is taking control, transforming people, objects and everything it touches into something terrifying and unrecognizable, so you must immerse yourself in narrative missions that will They will catch from the beginning to end the threat.

It is worth mentioning that the title will present a world full of mysteries that will change depending on the time of day and weather conditions, in addition to being able to learn new skills in each of its corners to face each type of enemy.

Finally, you’ll have to solve puzzles by navigating the challenging 3D setting within 2D spaces, enjoy an ambient soundtrack with spooky touches, and meet a quirky cast of characters, including the mad scientist, Dr. Crow, Mr. Finch, and Mr. Dove, the lovable inept criminals and many more.

Venture to the Vile will arrive sometime in 2024 yet to be confirmed for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC, via Steam.

What do you think of this metroidvania? Will you give it a chance? Tell us in the comments.

