We have good news for everyone who is looking for a new adventure, especially for those who miss the classic Castlevania games, since it has just been announced that The Last Faith will arrive next month on consoles and PC.

A journey full of darkness awaits you

If you haven’t heard about this game, let us tell you that it is responsible for the teams at Playstack and Kumi Souls Games, who plan to offer a dark journey on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Due to the confirmation of its premiere in mid-November, the developers of The Last Faith shared an interesting trailer that shows everything it will offer on consoles and PC.

As you could see, this installment takes you to a world that stands out for its ruthless combats and where the evil and the blessed are judged equally. You will step into the shoes of Eryk, who wakes up with no memory of his past and discovers that he is in a race against time as his mind begins to deteriorate. However, his desire for salvation leads him on a cursed mission that intersects with ancient religions and divinities.

It is worth mentioning that this installment with dark touches is nourished by intense combat and a wide range of personalized executions, in addition to offering the possibility of using a large arsenal of weapons, arcane spells and long-range firearms.

Finally, the game will offer a non-linear exploration that promises to please players and a magnificent pixelated style that combines well with the gothic landscapes that you will find at every moment.

The Last Faith will be released on November 15 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. A demo can now be tried on Steam.

