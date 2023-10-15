PURWOKERTO.SUARA.COM, – The Student Entrepreneurship Creativity Program (PKM-K) Team of the Faculty of Pharmacy, Muhammadiyah University Purwokerto has once again succeeded in obtaining funding from the Directorate General of Diktiristek, Ministry of Education, Culture, Research and Technology (Kemdikbud).

The team succeeded in creating an innovative dry shampoo preparation using kecombrang flowers.

The team is Ade Ilham AlgoFiqi, Umi Fatmah Yekti Rahayu and Siti Nadhiya Nur Amalia and chaired by Yoanita Setyaningrum.

Supervising Lecturer apt. Arini Syarifah, M.Si said that the group came up with the idea, according to him, kecombrang flowers have only been used as a food ingredient, even though kecombrang flowers contain essential oils and flavonoids which can be beneficial for health, especially hair health.

“The positive reaction from the public regarding the kecombrang flower extract dry shampoo product is a hope for further developing dry shampoo products, one of which is obtaining a distribution permit. “The existence of this distribution permit will of course further guarantee the safety and effectiveness of the product when used by the public,” said Arini.

Meanwhile, the group leader, Yoanita, explained that the dry shampoo preparation was very practical to use and the use of kecombrang flowers was a form of utilization of native Indonesian plants.

“The content of essential oils and flavonoids in kecombrang flowers not only helps hair growth but is also able to absorb scalp oils that cause dandruff, so kecombrang flower extract is very suitable for hair care in the form of shampoo,” he explained.

It was explained that dry shampoo with kecombrang flower extract is now being marketed directly via e-commerce. This product has received many positive reactions from people who have tried and used this product.

“On the market there are still very few shampoos in dry form and there are also no shampoos that use kecombrang flower extract so this is a market opportunity in itself which of course with new market opportunities can provide profits for the sale of this product,” he concluded.

