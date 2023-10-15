RuneScape creates controversy after announcing the retirement of its battle pass just a couple of months after being presented.

The Hero Pass unleashed the fury of RuneScape players

RuneScape is one of the most beloved MMOs in the industry. Over more than two decades, this video game has experienced different ups and downs. Although negative reviews are part of the baggage, few compare to what the Hero Pass generates. The battle pass released by Jagex his days are numbered due to the reaction of the players.

RuneScape Battle Pass Will Soon Be History

RuneScape boasts not only of being one of the longest-running massively multiplayer online role-playing video games in the industry, but also of bringing together a community that exceeds 200 million active accounts.

Since the launch of the first beta version in 2001, its developer has taken on the task of including continuous updates and new features; unfortunately, not all of them have been well received by its followers. This is the case of battle pass that sparked fan rebellion.

The players have won the war

The Hero Pass made its debut on September 4 as part of the continuous updates and news that Jagex usually presents to keep the audience hooked, a presentation that was marked by discontent and the criticisms.

Immediately after the developer’s announcement, a real war broke out.

Although Jagex assures that the intention was always to offer a new option to improve the experience, players see in the battle pass one more way to rely on microtransactionssomething that other games like COD: Mobile have taken advantage of very well.

What exactly is the Hero Pass?

Like any other battle pass, the Hero Pass is a type of monetization that provides access to additional content. In this case, unlock RuneScape areas and eliminates all barriers related to mechanics.

Because it’s included in the main membership level, it lasts for 12 months and costs a whopping $80.

Another characteristic that defines the proposal is the possibility of enjoying quarterly events in which to earn points for cosmetics. While it all sounds great, and adheres to the basic Battle Pass rules that define MMOs, players agree that it only increases the reliance on your Treasure.

The anger was felt

The discontent of the video game’s followers did not take long to become present. Negative comments accumulate on the different social networks, digital media and main platforms linked to the industry.

While Jagex updates have always been controversial, the anger unleashed is unprecedented. In fact, fans who have been playing RuneScape for more than 20 years decided to leave it and go in search of new options that provide a similar experience without having to pay so much.

Your opinion is clear, Hero Pass is nothing more than another strategy from the developer to continue lining his pockets.

From the players’ point of view, microtransactions have only killed the game (the same story as Call of Duty Warzone), and they wonder how long they will be able to continue generating cash profits if more and more users withdraw. .

What’s wrong with the Hero Pass?

From the beginning, followers of the famous fantasy MMO do not hesitate to show the feeling of disturbance in the face of a battle pass that, from their perspective, It does not add any type of value to the experience.

Complaints include Constant and intrusive pop-ups that completely undermine the dynamics of the game. Also, for the most part, the cosmetics are mediocre, making it difficult to establish any sort of advantage for players.

Radical decisions

He first attempt to calm the fans of the title was quite lackluster. Through a statement posted on a blog on September 6, the developer stated that he was looking for a solution and that he was working on possible improvements, in order to achieve a more accessible and efficient system.

On platforms like Reddit, the reactions were immediate and hatred continued to grow towards a battle pass that simply does not have any type of support or acceptance from the audience.

After countless messages accumulated, Jagex received the message, there was no other way but to give up and give in to the pressure of the players.

In this way, given the magnitude and unfavorable nature of the reaction generated, the developer plans to end the pass on December 3. The decision was announced via an update on October 6.

The player is the priority

In its October blog, the company emphasized its commitment to RuneScape fans. According to his own words, it doesn’t matter if it is an active user or one who is taking a break, each member of your community counts and it is necessary to consider your needs.

In this sense, Jagex completely denies the possibility of a new Hero Pass once the current season ends on December 3.

The developer understands that the future of RuneScape depends on an approach aimed at being more open to player participation in the evolution of the game.

Furthermore, the statements include the purpose of creating a reward system that does not limit the content to the availability of a membership or payment disparity.

