Artists have been able to do all kinds of things with Pokémon creatures.

JIgglypuff was one of the recurring characters in the Pokémon anime

For years we have been able to see how artists have been able to make all kinds of works using Pokémon as main themes, thus giving rise to this from the most veterans to the newcomerswhich is equivalent to the seasonal versions of Bulbasaur having been created at the same time as Gholdengo has also been seen in different situations.

Pokémon Scarlet and Purple

However, among the more than a thousand existing Pokémon, in this case it is time to talk about Jigglypuff, the famous Pokémon of the first generation which made a name for itself among its fans because It was a recurring Pokémon in the anime during its first six seasons, since he dedicated himself to chasing the protagonists and singing, causing everyone to end up falling asleep, which infuriated him.

Jigglypuff looks very relaxed in this flower pot created by a Pokémon fan

This became a running gag in the series until a Soundproofed Whismur was able to hear his entire song without being fried, marking Jigglypuff’s last appearance until his sporadic return in the Sun & Moon season. However, all this does not mean that the affection of the fans has made them make him all kinds of works such as ceramic plates with your face on them. And if this wasn’t enough to decorate the home, now we have pots.

This is what the Reddit user known as JoyJoyPoke has shared, which he has shown on the aforementioned social network a pot in the shape of Jigglypuff, being that the imagination deployed to make it has caused many in the forums to applaud his work and have even asked him if it is for sale. One more proof of talent of some Pokémon fans. You can see it below:

Otherwise, for all those interested in this Pokémon, know that Jigglypuff is available in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple since its launch, also being a special Pokémon on the Paldea map because it is one of the few that has a different teratype in the wild without the need for a teraraid.

