The Pokémon Company had a candidate for the 2023 Nobel Prize to develop the Pokémon Sleep mobile game.

Just a few months after the launch of Pokémon Sleep. This curious title offers us the possibility of capturing countless pocket monsters while improving our quality of sleep. A somewhat peculiar mix that has become even more interesting, because this Pokémon game for mobile He has on his team a Nobel Prize candidate.

Last September, Clarivatea company specialized in data analytics and scientific and academic research, made a selection with the 23 Citation Laureates of 2023, a list of researchers specialized in different branches that have been cited on more occasions throughout the year by other authors, books or articles due to the impact of their work and research.

Masashi Yanagisawa, Doctor Sleep from Pokémon Sleep

Generally, these laureates for their citations are usually considered the strongest candidates to win the Nobel Prize, since accumulating so many citations implies that they have achieved a very strong impact in their sectors. And what does this have to do with Pokémon Sleep? That one of these Clarivate laureates is professor Masashi Yanagisawaselected for its “physiological and genetic studies of the sleep cycle and the discovery of hypocretin/orexin as important sleep regulators implicated in the cause of narcolepsy.”

Yanagisawa es director of the International Institute of Integrative Sleep Medicine (IIIS), a relatively young center of the University of Tsukuba which was born to study everything related to sleep in humans. This eminence, also an associate professor in the department of molecular genetics at the University of Texas, was the one who The Pokémon Company turned to to be in charge of monitor the sleep science used in Pokémon Sleep.

Yes. To better study the sleep cycle and its impact on people, the Pokémon Sleep team recruited one of the most prominent figures in this field who, to this day, has been one of the main candidates for Nobel Prize 2023. Although, at least in the Nobel Prize in Medicine, the winners have been the scientists who found the key to the messenger RNA vaccines against COVID-19.

TPCi has taken the development of this game very seriously of Pokémon for mobiles, and there could be no better proof of this than the supervisor they chose, someone worthy of a Nobel!

Source 1 | Source 2