The Detect and Protect moves in Pokémon were introduced in the second generation, so it’s been quite a while since then. However, its use combined with some incredible Pokémon could vitally condition the Pokémon Generation 10 course.

However, it is one of those skills “Detection” that has caught the attention of many fans, who They are speculating that this movement could be of great importance facing the approach of several Pokémon the tenth generation.

So far these are the Pokémon that can learn “Detection” in the present:

Eevee Vaporeon Jolteon Espeon Umbreon Makuhita Hariyama Sylveon Flareon Zapdos Yanma Sableye Meditite Medicham Zangoose Riolu Lucario Yanmega Leafeon Glaceon Azelf Oshawott Dewott Samurott Samurott of Hisui Timburr Zorua Zorua of Hisui Zoroark Zoroark of Hisui Galar Zapdos Mienfoo Qauqua val Lokix Flamigo Iron Hands Cube Library Quaxly Quaxwell

This list may seem quite extensive, but the truth is that compared to all Pokémon that can learn Protection, it falls very short. Hence the possibility that in the tenth generation a whole range of new Pokémon could learn “Detection”. Which would change the rules of many fights.

The “Detection” movement is fighting type.

