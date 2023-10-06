Find the best deals until October 12.

In recent months to FromSoftware There has been competition with studios that dare with soulslike. Both Lies of P and Wo Long Fallen Dynasty have managed to create a different unique atmosphere, despite being heavily influenced by Dark Souls. However, players want a new gaming experience. Bloodborne of which nothing is known yet. The PlayStation exclusive game is already 8 years old, but the gameplay does not feel outdated and that speaks highly of the FromSoftware work. Game of the Year edition is now available in PlayStation Store for only 17.49 euros.

This is a great deal for a game that You will not find it outside the PlayStation catalog. This special edition has a 50% discount that literally leaves it at half the price. Surprising to see what it is cheaper even than the standard edition of the game. Therefore it is a good purchase that you can add to your digital games library. You can also add the PlayStation Plus games for October 2023.

The Game of the Year edition of Bloodborne for less than 20 euros

It’s hard to believe that a game of this quality it doesn’t even cost 20 euros. Bloodborne is an action role-playing game with a dark setting and soulslike mechanics. A title that follows the formula established by FromSoftware and Hidetaka Miyazaki with boss fights challenging. The action takes place in a decadent Gothic city called Yharnam, known for its medical advances based on the use of blood. That’s where the protagonist comes into play. a lonely traveler searching for the pale blood.

Bloodborne captivated millions of players as well as critics and was nominated for best Game of the Year at The Game Awards. This special edition includes the Ancient Hunters DLC, a new campaign for discover the hunters’ story who turned Yharnam into their playground. It only costs 17.49 euros on the PlayStation Store, a valid promotion until October 12.

