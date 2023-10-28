If 100% completion of Hogwarts Legacy wasn’t enough… This player has done it four times.

Unforgivable curses are protagonists in Hogwarts Legacy.

Hogwarts Legacy was one of the most anticipated games by fans of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter and with good reason, since It was a true gem for all those who enjoy these adventures. There were many people who were eager to enjoy the Avalanche Software adventure, however, this time we bring you someone who has taken that desire to the point of finishing the game 100%… Four times!

Yes, you are reading right, a Hogwarts Legacy player has decided to finish the game completely, both its story and the collectibles, in addition to capturing the different magical creatures that the game offers. He has done all this with each of the houses that are available in this title, so the number of hours you have had to play is important. However, this feat will also remain engraved in the minds of the entire community.

You have completed Hogwarts Legacy at 400%

The architect of this milestone was the Reddit user MuchMoreMatt. This player has shared several images in the thread so that all users can see what he has achieved. Furthermore, in his post he also confirms that Features a total of 101 outfits, including the Twitch exclusive and the Dark Arts outfit, which they give you for having purchased the deluxe version of the game. And as expected, you’ll also be playing the PlayStation-exclusive mission that’s coming to Xbox next year.

If you read the comments on the post, even the author himself acknowledges that at times it has been a difficult task, but that he wanted to have access to all the common rooms and that is why he decided to do everything completely. We understand that you could have done the story mode with each one, but getting 100% of the game with each house is truly incredible. We’ll see what he does next, but for the moment he has that exclusive mission pending.

While Hogwarts Legacy was a true work of art for many people, Switch players will be able to enjoy it in November, another stressed how tedious or repetitive it could be at times, especially when having to complete all of Merlin’s trials or get the one hundred percent of the game guide. However, everything That has not been an obstacle for MuchMoreMatt, even in the comments there are users who claim to be close to achieving the same thing, we will see if they fulfill it or give up.

