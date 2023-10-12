The Gap photography, by Japanese photographer Kenichi Ohno, in addition to winning awards, has gone viral on social networks. And we are not surprised, because it is spectacular. Take a look at the cover photo, and try to describe what it is.

At first glance, it looks like a photographic montage of several different images: a blue sea, a kind of orange lake, and a bird. But it’s not like that. It is a real photo with a single exposure, without any type of photographic retouching. Nor has it been generated by an AI.

How is it possible? Even if they tell you it’s not a setup, many people have a hard time figuring out what it is. We have to admit that it takes a few seconds. What do we see in this image?

Gap, the photo that makes your brain explode

What appears in the photo is a heron in the foreground, walking on a lake. On the left side everything is normal, the key is the right side.

What we are seeing is an orange stone wall in the upper rightwhich is reflected in the water, at the bottom:

It takes a few seconds to focus the composition, but once you do, everything fits together, and is perfectly clear. The key to the photo is that there is no wind, this allows the reflection of the wall to be almost like a mirror. With wind, the water would move and the effect would not be as powerful.

According to PetaPixel, the photograph was captured in Saitama Prefecture, in the Kantō region of Honshu, near Tokyo. Kenichi submitted her to the photo contest “Japanese nature“, organized by the Association of Japanese Photographic Societies (AJAPS), and was the winner of the Special Selection.

The objective of this competition, organized by Sony, is to reflect “the splendor of Japan’s nature through works that directly express the landscapes, flora and fauna, and human activities.”

Definitely, an original photograph that is not doctored, and precisely for that reason, it can make your head explode. It takes a while to figure out what the image shows.