Forgetful of the world, attention. Two entrepreneurs have come together to ensure that we can remember what we have seen, said and heard. Your solution is an app called Rewind. First they oriented their product to the Mac—soon they will be on Windows—then (in a limited way) al iPhoneand now comes its latest evolution: Rewind Pendant, a pendant that accompanies us everywhere and collects that data and then, if we want, allows us to access it and reminds us of it.

Nace Rewind. In November 2022, a unique application appeared for Macs. It was called Rewind, and it allowed us to record and store – with very high compression and in a secure, private and local way – what was happening on the screen of our Mac and also what we were saying. . The objective? Being able to then “rewind” that use of our computer and recover data and information that we did not remember exactly what they were like.

Recording everything takes up space (but not as much as we might think). Rewind uses compression algorithms that allow the resulting video to be reduced up to 3,750 times (that “up to” is important), and that makes it possible to record everything that happens on our screen. Our colleague Javier Lacort already told his experience a few months ago in Loop Infinito and talked about how about 250 hours of recording took up about 18 GB of data on disk.

AI as an ally. In addition to that compression, Rewind makes use of text recognition and audio transcription so that we can then perform successful searches. The system, Javier Lacort said, works exceptionally, and if you are willing to pay the subscription ($19 per month) it can be a valuable help for those who need that type of “supervitamined memory assistant.”

Rewind Pendant. The company’s new project is a pendant called Rewind Pendant that does not record the screen of your Mac or your iPhone, but as its creator explains in a YouTube video, it does collect everything you say and hear throughout the day. From there it transcribes it, encrypts it and stores it locally on the mobile.

In 2016 Snap launched its amazing Spectacles. The initial expectation quickly gave way to a disturbing question: “Are they recording me without my permission?”

Who said that. With this data, Rewind’s AI platform allows you to perform searches of all kinds, but also offers other options such as creating meeting summaries, writing down ideas that come to mind or easily generating task lists. Not only that, of course: it is also possible to recover data from a conversation that we are not very clear about (“What was that person said to me?”) and relive precious moments, such as when our child has said something funny or endearing.

Privacy by flag, all locally. This project is undoubtedly striking, but Rewind assures that it is created with a total focus on privacy. The recordings are stored locally on the mobile – not even Rewind engineers can access them – and there is no access to the cloud.

And what about recording others? Doubts arise when the pendant not only records our voice, but also that of a conversation with another person who may not want us to record it. In Rewind they indicate that “we offer features that ensure that no one will be recorded without their consent”, although they do not clarify this delicate section in more detail.

Precedents. This product raises the same doubts that were raised in the past by others that also had the purpose of recording what we did and then being able to access those recordings. Google Clips barely lasted a year on the market, Facebook and Ray-Ban glasses received notices about possible invasions of privacy, something that had previously happened to Snap’s Spectacles. The fear that you are being recorded without your consent (and/or without your knowledge) is a constant in these products, no matter how practical they may seem.

Tentative price, undefined date. The Rewind Pendant has launched with a crowdfunding campaign and a tentative price of $59. The development is still in its initial phase so they don’t even know if that cost will be the final one and they clarify that if it ends up costing less they will refund the difference. What they do not indicate is the estimated delivery date of the pendants, which largely depends on the volume of reservations. That will indicate to its creators how strongly they are betting on this idea, although they also point out—to reassure the undecided—that they currently have “25 million dollars in cash, which gives us more than six years of room for maneuver.” .

