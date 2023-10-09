If you are a player who is looking for a new proposal, we have good news for you, since it has just been announced that POSTAL: Brain Damaged will leave its exclusivity on PC and will arrive on PlayStation consoles this month.

It’s time to test your aim

If you haven’t heard of this title, let us tell you that it is responsible for the teams at Running With Scissors, Hyperstrange and CreativeForge Games, who originally released the shooter for Steam in June 2022.

Now, it is a matter of a few weeks for the game’s developers to launch it on Sony platforms, so we invite you to watch its trailer that will surely increase your hype if you have a PlayStation.

Here we leave it for you:

As you can see, this installment is a spin-off of the POSTAL series and will take you on a journey through the rich, twisted and constantly changing environments of the deranged mind of POSTAL DUDE.

The game offers gameplay in a new direction, where you will find action-packed moments as you explore different levels, all of them with an extensive list of enemies and bosses, an arsenal of somewhat strange weapons and many secrets to discover.

Finally, the title will include all the dark and irreverent humor characteristic of POSTAL, making it a good option for all lovers of the saga and shooters in general.

POSTCARD: Brain Damaged is available on PC, through Steam, and will arrive in the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 store on October 25. We invite you to find out other news related to Sony consoles at this link.

What do you think of this shooter? Will you give it a chance? Tell us in the comments.

