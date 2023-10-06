As painful as it sounds, cars actually have no place in most major cities. The problem, however, is that currently the alternative is the bus, an electric scooter or a moped. All valid alternatives, but that doesn’t really make our (car) hearts beat any faster. However, meet the Patak Rodster, a Slovakian mini hot rod made for the city.

30’s hotrod

Making micromobility hip is the mission of Patak Motors, a relatively unknown manufacturer from Slovakia. Going retro (such as the Micro Microlino or Fiat Tipolino) is a logical option. With the Rodster, Patak opts for a hotrod version of a classic sports car from the 1930s. And my goodness, how well that sticks out on our retinas!

This looks like some sort of minimalist approach to a Morgan Roadster. Exposed wheels and suspension, stand-alone lights and a minimalist fairing. Patak himself speaks of a vehicle that is a cross between a car and a motorcycle. Although the photos don’t give it away, this Rodster is also nice and small with its length of 3.36 meters. It almost makes a Mazda MX-5 look like a boat.

Total 130 km/u!

Oh come on, the looks have undoubtedly already sold you. However, what is under the hood of this quadricycle? Some kind of snail engine? Well, that’s not too bad either. Because with its curb weight of 450 kilograms you don’t need much oomph anyway. Petrol drivers can choose from a 4-stroke single cylinder of 20 hp. It is connected to a CVT automatic transmission and needs 9 seconds to reach… 50 km/h. However, the top is 125 km/h, if you ever get there of course.

No, then – contradictory enough – the electric version is the more logical choice. It will have a 20 hp electric motor and will therefore see the sprint from zero to fifty decrease to 7 seconds. It peaks at 130 km/h, for the daredevils. In terms of battery, Patak provides a version with 10 kWh and 20 kWh. With the first one you can travel up to 100 km, the version with a large battery has a range of 250 km. Although you can take that with a serious grain of salt.

“Bargain”

Well, this Rodster should especially make good weather in city environments and around the church tower. If it does rain, it has a fabric roof. With a base price of 16,900 euros for the petrol version and 22,900 euros for the electric motor variant, we feel in our little toe that there is a market for this.

You can also pay extra for – hold on – things such as cup holders, a parking camera, heated seats and a sports exhaust. Although the latter is of course only available on the petrol version. Not that this ever stopped Abarth…