The human body consists of a perfect balance of multiple parts and factors. Some last after death, and are responsible for ensuring that it is carried out as efficiently as possible.

When we think about death, we usually imagine an absolute end. But, Did you know that there is a part of you that continues to live long after you are gone? A part with a crucial role not only in life, but also in death.

It is natural to believe that once our heart stops beating, everything in our body shuts down. But the reality is more surprising. When we die, cells begin to self-digest due to lack of oxygen, a process known as autolysis. Now, Who benefits from this process?

Each human being hosts a vast community of microorganisms. “These symbiotic microorganisms help you digest food, produce essential vitamins, protect you from infections, and perform other critical functions,” they explain in The Conversation.

Without the immune system to keep them at bay, gut bacteria, particularly Clostridia, begin to eat our bodies from the inside out. Almost like a fallen tree in a forest that little by little decomposes, serving as food for fungi and other microorganisms.

Microbes are responsible for decomposition

In the area where, for example, a small animal dies, the chemical compounds of the soil and air change, and certain insects and microorganisms approach.

Our microbes not only break down our body, but also mix with the soil microbial communityplaying a role in the recirculation of essential nutrients.

So, instead of simply dying once outside the body, these microbes partner with native soil to decompose the body more efficiently. Far from being mere passengers, our microbes are active participants in the cycle of life and death.

Microbial life contributes to the ecosystem, recycling nutrients and allowing new life to emerge. It’s comforting to think that, somehow, we are still part of naturea, nourishing the earth and the life that will come after us.