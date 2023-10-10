The emergence of cloud storage had an undoubtedly positive effect, which is keeping some very precious files and photos safe, which are not lost even if your cell phone is stolen or your computer burns. That said, in the long term they have generated a dependency problem that means that we increasingly have to pay more and more money for subscriptions to Google One, iCloud and similar services.

Luckily for everyone, on the October Prime Day that is already underway there is an offer that comes to the rescue, although in a rather classic way. This is an old-fashioned external hard drive, but not just any one but the WD Elements Desktop…attention…18TB capacity and for only 261 euros!

Its main problem is that, obviously, it is not connected to the internet and therefore you cannot access your files from anywhere, although it is something that can be solved if you connect it to the router or a PC to use it as if it were a NAS.

This external desktop hard drive reaches 150 MB per second speed. Its 12TB allows you to store all types of files, including video games and movies,

That said, even though it lacks the main advantage of the cloud, it is still a hard drive with brutal capacity, in which You will be able to save files, photos and videos in 4K and up to 8K without having to worry about lack of spacea real lifesaver.

For example, if you are one of those who likes to save games “just in case” or if you have a large video library, it would not be a bad idea to bet on it now that it costs less than 300 euros.

It must be taken into account that normally the price of an external hard drive of this type usually ranges between 20 and 30 euros for each TB of storage, and that in this case the cost falls to just 16 euros, which is nothing. evil.

Yes indeed, It is a temporary offer limited in theory to October 10 and 11, the duration of the Prime Offer Festivalalthough there is a logically finite amount of stock, so if you are very convinced by the price you better hurry.

You only have to have a Prime account to enter the Prime Days sales, and if you don’t have it, just take advantage now to sign up for the free trial month, 30 days without any commitment to stay.

