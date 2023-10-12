Throughout the two days of Prime Day, offers from practically all technology brands have paraded, and yes, also Apple, although it must be said that their presence this time has been scarce and quite ephemeral.

That said, with the stock of all their promotions practically exhausted, there are still some bargains left, such as the one that affects the Apple Watch SE (2023) de 44mm con Cellularone of those that were presented quite recently, which drops to just 309 euros.

Although Amazon originally shows the price of 359 euros, A discount of 50 euros is applied when processing, as can be seen in the image we attach under this paragraph. In this way it is a real bargain for those who were already considering buying it.

This watch with GPS, heart rate monitor and pulse oximeter is perfect for Apple users, with WatchOS and greatly improved battery life.

Seeing the rate at which many products are being sold in these sales and especially those from Apple, the best thing you can do if it convinces you is to hurry as much as possible to add it to the basket and process the payment.

Unlike other offers that are active these days, you do not need to have a Prime account to benefit from this discount, open to all Amazon users. And also, when it exceeds 29 euros, shipping is completely free to any part of Spain.

It is not the smallest model and it is also the one that, having a Cellular connection, can use an eSIM to connect to the internet and receive messages without needing to have the iPhone nearby. That helps a lot, especially if you are one of those who prefers to go for a run without having to carry your phone with you.

Beyond that, it boasts practically everything that the Apple Watch Series, its older brothers, can do, except for some things such as measuring skin temperature and the electrocardiogram, although otherwise it does. It has GPS, heart rate monitor and NFC to make payments with Apple Pay.

It is compatible with absolutely all watchOS applications, an operating system full of options and that is surely the most complete that a watch can have today, although Wear OS is also improving a lot.

