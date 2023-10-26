This Nintendo Switch game has grabbed all the attention today. The console has a flourishing catalog of titles at its disposal. Some go, others come, and thus a cycle is perpetuated that is making us enjoy a great variety. in the repertoire to choose from at Nintendo today. But one of the titles that just landed on Switch has already fallen off the ship.

This is something that usually happens very occasionally. And this time has splashed a title that has been definitively and permanently removed from the Nintendo Switch catalog and stores linked to Nintendo. A title that says goodbye and says goodbye to the eShop shortly after landing.

And the main cause of this has been a licensing problem. The Nintendo eShop has removed el título Need for Spirit: Drink & Drive Simulator. The game had an age rating that did not correspond to the content it offered us. Furthermore, it based its action exclusively on drinking alcohol and driving under the influence.

While it is decided whether to modify the minimum age to play this very controversial title, its message and this licensing problem have caused it to be permanently removed from the Nintendo eShop. This “racing” game has not had much impact so far within the world. Until now.

Although it has managed to awaken some interest in a very specific niche of players, surely with the circumstances it is going through with its elimination from the Nintendo eShop, it will skyrocket in popularity. Will he be able to maintain it over time?