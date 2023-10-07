At Ruetir.com we already shared the Dredge analysis. It arrived on Nintendo Switch on March 30, 2023. Developer Black Salt is happy to reveal that it not only found an audience, but surpassed expectations in sales in an incredible way.

In those more than 6 months on the market, Dredge has managed to sell over 1 million units on all platforms combined. According to Dredge producer Nadia Thorne, internal projections were for it to sell 100,000 units in its first year, and that was the studio’s most optimistic estimate. Clearly, Black Salt didn’t know it would become so popular on Nintendo Switch and other platforms.

Things get even crazier for Dredge, as the game managed to overcome that mark of 100,000 units sold in the first 24 hours after launch. What was Black Salt doing when the game reached that milestone? They were celebrating the launch of the game…on a boat!

If you want to see what it’s like, we have a demo in the Switch eShop. And there is a 20% discount for both Dredge and the Dredge Digital Deluxe Edition until October 19, 2023. On the website you can also check which are the 110 best Nintendo Switch games (2023).

