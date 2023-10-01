This week the list of upcoming Nintendo Switch releases has recently been updated with a very notable title returning from the Nintendo DS. Now we have interesting details of Dementium: The Ward.

Return of a classic to Nintendo Switch: Dementium: The Ward

We talk about Dementium: The Ward, which was originally released in 2007 for the Nintendo DS and was one of the games that really put developer Renegade Kid on the map. The title was a technical showcase of what was possible on the DS and also focused on a market that many thought would not exist: the adult audience that wanted a portable FPS.

After more than 16 years since its initial release, Dementium: The Ward returns to Nintendo Switch. This version of the game includes a visual revamp and some quality of life improvements, but the core experience remains the same as the DS original. Prior to this release, the developer Jools Watsham shared some comments with Nintendo Life about everything related to “Dementium,” including the origins of Silent Hill of the game.

“In March 2007, I attended GDC and scheduled several meetings with different publishers in San Francisco. Konami was one of the publishers I met with,” he states. “It was a fairly brief meeting in the lobby of a hotel near the convention center. The Konami person I met with was quite dismissive and said something like: We wouldn’t give the Silent Hill IP to a team like yours. “It was quite surprising and disheartening.”

“I imagine the game could have been quite different if the Silent Hill IP had influenced it, but that would have depended on the budget given for development,” he continues. “Fortunately, shortly after GDC, we met with Gamecock in Austin, Texas, and signed the game with them. I must admit that being able to continue developing our own creations “It was much more satisfying than creating someone else’s brand.”

