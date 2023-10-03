Again the list of upcoming Nintendo Switch releases It has recently been updated with new games that are on their way to the console. Here we bring you several that have been confirmed today.

Games for Nintendo Switch

As on previous occasions, in the list Below you can take a look at the games along with their release date, price and details:

Shadows of the Afterland – 2024

A new Spanish graphic novel. As players step into Carolina’s shoes, they will be able to use magic, switch between worlds, and take possession of the living to solve clever, logically sound puzzles that are closely intertwined with the story. A quest that will eventually require facing the sinister forces that stalk the world of the living.

Additionally, Train Valley 2: Community Edition has been delayed until November 22, 2023.

What do you think? Do any of them catch your attention for the Nintendo Switch eShop?

