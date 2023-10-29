You will only have to use the “/tick” command.

Unlike other games, commands are very important in Minecraft.

Minecraft is an especially interesting game in general, so much so that it is considered one of the best games in history. We are probably talking about the first title that became a phenomenon on social networks, reaching a large audience thanks to the most important influencers of the time, but its influence does not stop here. It is also the best-selling game in history, as well as the greatest inspiration for current survival games, so we could say that we are facing a very important title in the current industry.

Anyone who has played this Mojang title will know two things: mods are very important to keep it alive and commands can give us life on many occasions. As you well know if you have read the headline, today we are going to stick with these seconds, and although they can be complex to learn in many cases, it is essential to know them if you are a regular Minecraft player.

Now it has just been introduced a command that many people had been asking for for yearsand it can be used to stop time, as if we were using a kind of technology typical of science fiction films from the 80s.

Now you can Time Stop in Minecraft 1.20.3 with the /tick command !

It’s time to stop time!

As reported by the Reddit user that you can find just above, we are talking about a command that allows us to stop time with all the consequences. This includes, for example, objects that are in the air, such as dates, stopping dead, or mobs no longer being able to move.

Of course, to do this you must go to the most recent version of the game and use the command “/tick freeze”, which will also make time as such stop passing, being especially interesting if you want to make it daytime all the time in the game. You also have to take into account that To make the time pass normally again you will have to use the command “/tick unfreeze”.

In addition to what we have already said, this can serve to kill mobs in much more ingenious waysin the style of Neo in The Matrix, being especially interesting for recording videos that you will later upload to YouTube or any other platform.

