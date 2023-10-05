The new Korean series that is eager to unseat The Squid Game is available on Paramount+.

Bargain brings the tension and action by selling human organs.

One of the most popular series that made the jump to the Netflix platform was The Squid Game. The Korean series was a success and in fact, it even became the most watched on the streaming giant. Not in vain will it also have a real contest. As if that were not enough, after releases like Wednesday, the live action One Piece or Stranger Things, that record still belongs to him. Something that undoubtedly speaks very well of the macabre series.

However, now it seems that there is another new Korean series that can stand up to this one. Will the success of The Squid Game be threatened? Logically it is still too early for that but nevertheless, First impressions indicate that it could be up to the task. The series in question is called Bargain and once again, we are faced with a series that plays with the economic profile of the protagonists, although this time it has nothing to do with deadly games.

Bargain bets on organ trafficking

This information has become known thanks to the New York Times, this series has the potential to stand up to the great success of Netflix. For now it will not be released on that streaming platform, but Bargain will be available on Paramount+. The series was created by Jeon Woo-sung for TVING, and as we have told you, it will deal with the differences in money between the South Korean population to give rise to a story of organ trafficking. Don’t miss the synopsis.

No Hyung Soo visits a motel room to see Park Joo Young. He is delighted with his appearance and happy to be able to pay for his services, but No Hyung Soo is in for a surprise. He soon finds himself surrounded by people who have come to buy his organs. They haggle over the price of their organs with Park Joo Young leading the auction, but suddenly an earthquake hits. Inside the collapsed building, they fight to survive.

As you have been able to see in the trailer and in the synopsis that you have just above these lines, Tension and action will be part of this new series. The sale of organs goes awry due to a large earthquake that creates the perfect scenario to experience persecution and try to save your life. Although from what it seems, no matter how many earthquakes have happened, the people who have bid continue to have the same objective: to get their organs.

The series premieres this same day the 5th, so we will have to wait a little for it to be seen in Spain. Most likely, it will end up appearing on SkyShowtime, since Paramount+ content usually ends up on that platform. However, since it is not original content, any streaming platform could obtain the rights to reproduce it, perhaps Netflix will find the successor to The Squid Game in Bargain, although we should soon have more details about its second season.

