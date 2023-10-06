loading…

Slovakia halted military aid to Ukraine as the country underwent a government transition. Photo/Illustration

BRATISLAVA – Slovakia cut off military aid to Ukraine . This happened after opposition from political parties who are currently negotiating to form a new government.

That’s what news outlet Dennik N reported on Wednesday, citing presidential spokesman Martin Strizinec.

The Slovak official told the outlet that Slovakia’s head of state, President Zuzana Caputova, stressed the need to “respect the results of democratic elections.”

For your information, the Slovak Social Democratic Party (SMER-SD) which won the election has promised voters not to have a single bullet (ammunition) for Ukraine.

“It is not a good precedent to decide to provide military equipment in a situation where there is a change in political power after the election,” Strizinec said as quoted by Russia Today, Friday (6/10/2023).

After winning parliamentary elections on Sunday, SMER-SD party leader Robert Fico, a former prime minister, told journalists that Slovakia and the Slovak people had bigger problems than Ukraine.

He added that if his party succeeded in forming a government, it would remain open to helping Ukraine, but only in a humanitarian way.

Last week, Kiev hosted the International Industrial Defense Forum with participants from 30 countries, where Ukrainian officials mounted a “charm offensive aimed at weapons makers,” Politico reported.