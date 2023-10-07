Momo Yaoyorozu creates an interesting armor that pays tribute to Iron Man’s War Machine.

Chapter 402 of My Hero Academia has revealed that one of the characters in the series has created a striking armor that pays tribute to Iron Man.

It’s not a secret that Kohei Horikoshi has taken inspiration from superhero franchises such as Marvel and DC to create his characters, as the mangaka has stated on several occasions your admiration for these IPswhich has led to this artist taking references from these works in a certain way and adapting them in his series in a phenomenal way.

Many of the characters in My Hero Academia have certain similarities with some iconic Marvel and DC heroes, which has made them quickly stand out and please fans due to the parallelism that exists between them. In fact, the final arc of Horikoshi’s work demonstrated, once again, the influence of Marvel in this work, since All Might returned to battle in the best style of Iron Man, this being an epic detail.

However, this has not been the only reference to Marvel that the final arc of My Hero Academia has had, since in the most recent chapter of the manga it has been possible to see how one of the students from class 1-A has created one of the most amazing armorswhich at first glance could be taken as a tribute to Iron Man.

It’s fasting Contains Spoilers for chapter #402 of the My Hero Academia manga.

Momo Yaoyorozu creates an amazing armor that pays homage to Iron Man’s War Machine

One of the most prominent and intelligent characters in My Hero Academia is Momo Yayorozu, who has distinguished herself for her quirk, which allows her create endless very interesting objects that have served him to use in his battles.

Likewise, in the final arc of My Hero Academia, The prominent heroine has taken things to another levelsince in the most recent chapter he has been seen using a very interesting armor that bears some similarity to Iron Man’s War Machinesince it has some very similar weapons and objects.

In the most recent chapter you can see that the Twice clones have been disappearing and in another scene you can see Momo Yaoyorozu wearing this striking armor, which he has used to protect himself and support Mei Hatsume. Likewise, the objects that this armor has are very similar to those of War Machine, since It carries a machine gun and a large cannon like the one in the Marvel hero’s suitwhich could be translated as a clear tribute from Horikoshi to this IP.

Notably Iron Man’s War Machine armor is one of Marvel’s most distinctive and imposing, since it has a whole destructive arsenal that makes its bearer a formidable enemy that many would avoid facing. Likewise, on this occasion, Momo has replicated some details such as the machine gun and the large cannon which he carries on both shoulders, this being an intentional homage to Kohei Horikoshi with the Marvel franchise.

The final arc of My Hero Academia has been full of very fascinating surpriseswhich have made the plot a complete exquisiteness, since Horikoshi has not let any detail of the predestined battles of the most relevant characters in the series go unnoticed, giving them a satisfactory conclusion that has shown different nuances of these controversial individuals who have amazed followers.

So if you have been following My Hero Academia since its inception you will notice the large number of references and homages to Marvel and DC that Horikoshi has introducedsince the mangaka is a big fan of these IPs.

