As it could not be otherwise on a day as important as Amazon Prime Day, even if it is October – the new one that the store has introduced to the calendar in addition to the one they already celebrate in June – there is a significant presence of Xiaomi in practically all segments.

Not only electric scooters, but obviously also mobile ones, and they are also selling at an infernal rate, so much so that There are already some models and versions that have been sold out, as is the case of the blue color of the POCO X5 Pro 5G, one of the best offers of the day. Fortunately, it is still available in black for 249 euros.

It is a very competitive price, and that is why it is on its way to being one of the best-selling products, since it is 100 euros less than before this Prime Offer Party, and it is also an excellent mobile phone, as we could see in its analysis.

POCO’s value-for-money 5G mobile for 2023 with 120 Hz AMOLED screen, 108 megapixel camera and 67 W turbo charging.

Seeing that there are already some versions that have been sold out, you’d better hurry up if you’re interested in taking advantage of this discount, as at any time the sold-out sign can go up, something that on days like these can always be around the corner. from the corner.

Remember that to take advantage of these and other Prime Days offers you must have a Prime account, hence the name, although if you don’t have one you can simply sign up for the free trial month in a few seconds.

AMOLED display 120 Hz and more than enough power

Why is the POCO X5 Pro 5G such an attractive mobile phone? First and foremost, what is really important in a phone at this point, works fast. It has a Snapdragon 778G processor optimized to give it its all even in games.

Android runs truly fluid at all times and MIUI, the version of Android developed by Xiaomi, more than meets the requirements in any day-to-day circumstance.

It also reinforces the feeling of a premium mobile with its screen, which is AMOLED and 120 Hz with Full HD+ resolution, let’s say that at least on par with other mobiles that cost 400 or 500 euros.

To top off a series of very top features We must also mention that it has fast charging, no, very fast, at 67W, and that the compatible charger is included in the box, something that is increasingly less common in all types of brands.

