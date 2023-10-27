Who said high-end mini PCs are expensive? Here you have a very powerful and cheap one that will leave you speechless.

The MINISFORUM UM773 Lite has a high-performance AMD Ryzen 7 processor

We could say that MINISFORUM It is a reference when we talk about mini PCs, and one of its devices, the MINISFORUM UM773 Lite, has a very reasonable price for everything it offers. In addition, it is possible to get it cheaper than the recommended price using a discount coupon, leaving the final price below 500 euros. Not bad at all if we take into account that it is a high end mini pc.

If you don’t like tower PCs because they take up a lot of space and you are looking for a computer that is much smaller and quieter, then you may be interested in the MINISFORUM UM773 Lite. This mini PC has a MSRP of 609 euros on Amazon, but If you check the box Apply coupon of 121 euros, it remains at 488 euros. This coupon is valid until October 29. It is an irresistible price for a computer that is a performance beast.

MINISFORUM UM773 Lite

Get the MINISFORUM UM773 Lite for 121 euros less than the MSRP using the discount coupon

For 448 euros you can have a mini PC that has a processor AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS 8 core, 32GB RAMand 512 GB M.2 SSD (you can add a 2.5-inch SATA SSD), one AMD Radeon 680M integrated graphics card, x1 3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack, x1 USB 4.0 Type-C, x1 USB 3.2 Type-C Gen2, x1 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet, x2 USB 3.2 Type-A Gen2, x2 HDMI, x2 USB 2.0 Type-A, Bluetooth and Wifi. As you can see, it is very complete, as well as powerful. With this computer you can work, study, watch movies/series, surf the Internet and even play. Yes, you read it right. This computer is powerful enough to run very demanding games. Now, in many cases you will have to lower the graphic quality.

As for the operating system, initially you will have to install Windows 11 on your own since It does not specify if it comes preinstalled. We remind you that you can download the ISO image from the Microsoft website. What’s more, you can use it without activating it, although with some limitations. However, you can always buy an OEM license at a key store.

MINISFORUM UM773 Lite

The MINISFORUM UM773 Lite is a very powerful mini PC that you can get at an unbeatable price, as long as you use the discount coupon. So, if you were planning to buy a PC that takes up little space and makes little noise, then you can’t let it escape.

