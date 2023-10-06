Mini PCs are in fashion, especially for those who have basic needs or want to use them as a retro console or multimedia server, and there are quite cheap ones

Nowadays, many people at home have decided to do without the computer, since most mobile phones can cover basic needs. However, to work or study things change, and there are those who want a computer to connect to the television and watch series or movies in certain applications and services. In this case, rather than a desktop or laptop, it is better to go for a Mini PC.

Most of those on sale have Windows 11 preinstalled, good news, with permission from the Raspberry Pi. Furthermore, they are usually very cheap, and we have living proof of this in a model that AliExpress sells for just over 100 euros, the Firebat T8 Pro Plus.

It is configurable in storage or RAM memory, with up to 16GB of the latest and 512GB of SSD, which is not bad and that together with its Intel Celeron N5095 processor gives enough guarantees of fluidity on a day-to-day basis.

Firebat T8 Pro Plus

The size is, of course, ultra-compact. It fits in the palm of your hand and you can place it on a desk without problems, or even behind the monitor or television that you are going to use, and just like on desktops, its main drawback is that it needs all the peripherals: mouse, keyboard and screen at least.

Connectivity does not fail either: it has Bluetooth 5.2, RJ45 cable port with Gigabit speed and WiFialthough it is true that it does not have WiFi 6, a minor inconvenience since currently WiFi AC does guarantee a more than decent connection speed.

Not only is it suitable for running applications such as Chrome, Teams, Office and similar, but as a media server for Plex or Kodi it also has everything necessary to function more than outstandingly.

There are other Mini PC models that are much more powerful, although also more expensive. Amazon, for example, sells the Beelink SER5 Pro with Ryzen 7 and 32GB of RAM in Spain, although for more than 400 euros, which for what it offers is not an exaggerated price by any means.

Although it is sold by AliExpress, the Firebat T8 Pro Plus has free and very fast shipping, with delivery in about five days to Spain, so there are few faults that can be placed on it. There is no doubt that this store has made great progress in cutting delivery times, even if the product in question comes from China.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost to you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can consult our affiliate policy here