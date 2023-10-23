It is increasingly common to have not a computer at home, but a Mini PC. This is because they are computers that more than meet what many users require on a daily basis and are also much cheaper. There are those who use it to work, to study or simply as a multimedia center.

Furthermore, in stores like AliExpress or Amazon there are many models that surprise with their price, for example this AK1 Pro that costs 179 euros and boasts some top features, especially considering the cost.

It has 16GB of RAM, SSD storage and an Intel Celeron N5105 processor.which despite being entry-level, can handle everyday applications such as Microsoft Office, Zoom, Teams or Chrome, among others.

NiPoGi AK1 Pro Mini PC

For less than 200 euros you would have a computer capable of running Windows 11 very smoothly, and that is one of the keys to this model: it comes with the Microsoft operating system already installed, so you save yourself having to install it. same.

Furthermore, as it is distributed directly by Amazon, shipping is completely free to any part of Spain, especially if you have a Prime account. Even if you don’t have it, you won’t have to pay shipping costs, but if you have it, it will also arrive in just one or two days.

The combination of SSD and a more than decent Intel processor is interestingalthough obviously it is not enough to run photo, video or game editing programs, although for the price you cannot ask for much more.

With Game Pass xCloud it is worth it, since the games are run in the cloud and it is not necessary to have a dedicated graphics card, and that also partly explains the explosion of sales in the Mini PC sector, which clearly benefits from it.

Another common use of these devices is to install Plex or Kodi and use them as a multimedia center in which to store photos or videos to later distribute them to the televisions and devices on your network. With the 512GB of storage it has, the AK1 Pro is also a good Mini PC for this.

