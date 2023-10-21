The imagination of the Minecraft community has no limits.

This is the incredible structure that greengamer33 has created.

Minecraft is one of the most loved and played games in the world, Not in vain has it become the best-selling in the entire history of video games. Yes, the game already has more than 300 million copies sold, a true madness that shows what a great commitment it is. The great popularity it has achieved is due to its infinite freedom when it comes to players doing practically everything they want.

From exploring the game surface, delving into mines or creating impressive constructions, you can even recreate planet Earth if you have patience, a lot of patience. Today we bring you one of those impressive creations that will leave your mouth open. Below you can see a giant snow globe that has four different biomes insideso there is room for lovers of all climates and areas.

This is this incredible snowball with life inside

The author of this wonder was the Reddit user greengamer33. Of course, if we tell you this it is because he has had the detail to share his creation with the entire community, just below these lines you will see what the final result is, but we can tell you that it is great. You can enjoy the beach, the snow, the desert… There are even animals inside so you don’t feel so alone.

As you have seen in the different images that have been shown, the interior of this snow globe has great detail. Even mushrooms. If you liked what this user has done, don’t hesitate to take a look at his Reddit profile, since he has more creations in survival mode. Because yes, we haven’t told you, but all this is created in the survival mode of the gameso he had to collect the materials and do it very calmly.

Minecraft has not become the best-selling game in history for nothing, the game is very well thought out and with each update it includes, the title has more content that keeps the community active. And of course, we do not forget the great imagination that the players of this installment have, since Without them it would not be possible to bring you things as impressive as this.

