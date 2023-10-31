The MicroSD card market for Nintendo Switch is filled with many options. An extensive and varied range so that Let’s choose the option that best suits us. In fact, from Ruetir.com we directly provide you with an article with the best MicroSD cards that you can currently find for sale.

The Nintendo Switch is an excellent console but its reduced storage capacity means that we have to resort to this type of accessories and extras for the console. In today’s entry we inform you of a card that you will surely know, but that has been taken from more than a problem for the players looking for extra space on the console.

MicroSD for Nintendo Switch Gigastone 128GB Micro SD Memory Card

Gigastone card 128 GB storage for Nintendo Switch

This card for Nintendo Switch gives us a total of 128GB of extra storage on the console. AND The best of all is its price, its relationship with the quality it provides us, and safety and confidence of having a total of 4.6/5 stars from almost 34,000 reviews through Amazon.

Coming from the Gigastone brand, we are looking at a standard model that is part of a Complete line of different card sizes. This MicroSD is characterized by:

Have a High Speed ​​with up to 100 MB/s. 4k video recording. Class 190 and type A1 MicroSDXC UHS card 128 GB of available storage compatible with Nintendo Switch.

Don’t wait any longer and get this one now juicy offer available through Amazon.