Ghost Song, one of the best under-the-radar indie metroidvanias of recent years, just got a big anniversary update.

Los metroidvania They are one of the favorite video game genres of many users, which have been revalued in recent years thanks to the number of indie titles. You know Ghost Song?

Indies are making so many metroidvanias every year (it’s the trendy genre, along with soulslike… and both combine very well).

Ghost Song, published by Humble Games and released on November 3 on all platforms (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC) is one of the least known, but highly recommended.

And the best thing is that, almost a year after the launch, it has just received a big free update with new content. Do you want to meet him?

Ghost Song is set on the lost moon of Lorian. We do not embody an astronaut or space explorer, but someone, or “something”, much more mysterious: a Deadsuit, a cyborg armed to the teeth, but without memories.

Why have we woken up? We are alone on the planet, and to discover it we have to explore it in a 2D adventure with a lot of cosmic terror (caves with bioluminescent flora, hostile alien monsters…).

What’s new with the Ghost Song update

Almost a year after the launch, developer Old Moon feeds the game with new content of all kinds, such as a new path where you will find a boss, a bounty hunter named Leaf.

If you played the game before, you will have encountered a character named Lua. The update rounds out the character and gives him the ending he deserves. But be careful when exploring, there is also another new boss called Xorogon…

Come on, more reasons than ever to try this science fiction metroidvania, inspired by Super Metroid and Dark Souls: gloomy, mysterious and with a lot of action. On Steam, 84% of reviews are very positiveand everyone praises especially its artistic aspect, lighting and soundtrack.